CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 302,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. 4,538,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,765. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

