Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

CGAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE CGAU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 276,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,485. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 32.48%. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

