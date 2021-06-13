ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $92,492.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,893.75 or 0.99912251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009374 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.