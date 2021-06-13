Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 1,987.1% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CADMF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.