Chewy’s (CHWY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHWY. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.56.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

