Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $524.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. On average, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,129 shares of company stock worth $246,924. 63.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

