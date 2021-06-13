Christopher Bowden Sells 7,149 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32.

AGIO stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.