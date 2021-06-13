CHS Inc. (CHSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.