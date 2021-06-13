CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 74,184 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,184 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $33,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

BHP opened at $75.87 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.62.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

