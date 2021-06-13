CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $419.18 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

