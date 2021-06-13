CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,371 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $23,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 267,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $18.93 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.