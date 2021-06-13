CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $42.31 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $42,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,394.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,452.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,074.45 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,471. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

