CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,592,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after buying an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Livent by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Livent by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 553,567 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM opened at $19.00 on Friday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

