CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 4,024 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1,807.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

