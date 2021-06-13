CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 129.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 61.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 470.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 211,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 174,653 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

