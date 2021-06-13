CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 772.83 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.