CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 148,580 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

