Cindicator (CND) Achieves Market Cap of $31.30 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Cindicator has a market cap of $31.30 million and $141,118.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00789365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.62 or 0.08080105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00084742 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

