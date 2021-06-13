Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Cintas worth $176,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $352.84. The stock had a trading volume of 236,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $254.07 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

