Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 595.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,775. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

