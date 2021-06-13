Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $25.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.
NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
