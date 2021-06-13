Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $25.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.