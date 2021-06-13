Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $66.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.91.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.24. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in StoneCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,027,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $294,138,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.