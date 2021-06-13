Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $131.07 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $131,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $211.64 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

