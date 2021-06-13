Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $25.82 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $25,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after buying an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $135.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.