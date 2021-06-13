Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,405,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 1.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $166,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEVA opened at $11.11 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

