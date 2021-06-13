Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in May

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the May 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KALTF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company was formerly known as Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc in April 2021.

