Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CLNE. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,607,451 shares of company stock worth $24,223,866. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 19,070,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,041,938. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

