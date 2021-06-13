Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $23,297,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916,106 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

