Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Up 6.4%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.65 and last traded at $42.51. Approximately 2,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $574.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50.
In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 34.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
