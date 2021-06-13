Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Up 6.4%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.65 and last traded at $42.51. Approximately 2,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $574.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 34.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

