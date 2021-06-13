Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.58. Clene shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Clene alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $663.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.