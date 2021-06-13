Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys 951 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.61. 1,589,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.96. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

