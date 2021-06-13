Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

