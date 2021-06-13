CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $235.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.69.

CME stock opened at $214.46 on Thursday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.33. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

