Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.46.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter worth $64,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.