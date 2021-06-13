Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Down 96.2% in May

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIE. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 168,177 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000.

Get Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund alerts:

MIE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 235,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,047. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.