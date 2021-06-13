Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSE:RNP opened at $27.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.