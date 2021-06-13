Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:RNP opened at $27.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

