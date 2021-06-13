Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in May

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,787,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCTL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Coin Citadel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Coin Citadel Company Profile

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

