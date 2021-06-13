CoinDeal Token Price Reaches $0.0159 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $742,500.97 and $53.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00793078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.08186823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085735 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

