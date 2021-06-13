Coldstack (CLS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59,075.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $59,075.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00166198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00188196 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.72 or 0.01114974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.30 or 0.99936685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

