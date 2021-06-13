Collective (CO2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $232,042.13

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Collective has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC on exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $232,042.13 and $84,220.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00807662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.24 or 0.08125611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00084344 BTC.

About Collective

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 221,952 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

