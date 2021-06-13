Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 174,833 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $16.91.

CLBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

