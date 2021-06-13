Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.