Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $21,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

