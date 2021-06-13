Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

