Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRZBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerzbank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

