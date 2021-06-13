Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 34,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JUST opened at $61.92 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.63.

