Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period.

PSF stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

