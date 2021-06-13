Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $253,000 Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

KTF opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

