Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.05 per share, with a total value of $10,262,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,343,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,145,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,663. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of -31.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.