Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 151.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 51,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBAB opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

